June 11: stove Day, Bike To Work Day

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 27212 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 27212 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133755 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229584 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229584 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162166 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162166 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146952 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214969 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112826 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201731 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 53023 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 53023 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 62047 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 62047 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 36515 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 102907 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102907 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 89794 views

11:06 AM • 89794 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214969 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201731 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 215422 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215422 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 89794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102907 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156579 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155439 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159293 views
June 11: stove Day, Bike To Work Day

June 11: stove Day, Bike To Work Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131486 views

It is believed that it was on June 11, 1742 that the scientist, outstanding inventor, public figure, one of the founders of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, designed the world's first prototype of a modern kitchen stove.

Today, on June 11, an event dedicated to a household appliance is celebrated without which it is difficult to imagine any home on our planet – the day of the kitchen stove, writes UNN.

It is believed that it was on June 11, 1742 that the scientist, outstanding inventor, public figure, one of the founders of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, designed the world's first prototype of a modern kitchen stove.

Franklin set out to create a device that will have a high energy output, but, unlike a furnace, will consume no less fuel and will be smaller in size.

The first plate was made of cast iron, which has a high thermal conductivity.

This year, for the first time, it is on the second Tuesday of June that the day "bike to work"will be celebrated.

The event aims to encourage people to ride a bicycle rather than a car to work, raising awareness of the benefits of commuting by two-wheeled vehicles, including lower fuel costs, reduced congestion, and improved air quality.

Lovers of the unknown depths of the world's oceans today celebrate the day of Jacques-Yves Cousteau and honor the memory of this outstanding traveler, oceanographer and inventor of scuba diving, who was born on June 11, 1910.  

Through books and films about his travels and research, Cousteau has made millions of people fall in love with the strange underwater world of rivers, seas and oceans.

The documentary series "The Underwater odyssey of the Cousteau team", which for 20 years was successfully shown on television in dozens of countries around the world, has become a cult not only among scientists, but also among ordinary people.

Jacques-Yves Cousteau died on June 25, 1997.

People who have lost their pets can remember them today by joining the events on the occasion of World Pet Memorial Day.

On this day, people are invited to share vivid photos and videos of their pets who have already passed away in social networks, provide financial assistance to animal shelters, and so on.

On June 11, many countries around the World  hold events on the occasion of World prostate cancer day.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. According to statistics, more than 1.5 million new cases are diagnosed worldwide every year.

Early diagnosis significantly increases the patient's chances of recovery, so experts advise to undergo an annual examination from the age of 50 for men who do not have a family history of cancer, and from the age of 45 for those who have it.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Apostles Bartholomew and Barnabas.

Both preached the Gospel in Asia Minor and converted many people to Christianity. Bartholomew and Barnabas were captured by pagans, tortured for a long time, and then crucified.

Name days on June 11 are celebrated by Bartholomew and Maria.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

