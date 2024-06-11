June 11: stove Day, Bike To Work Day

Today, on June 11, an event dedicated to a household appliance is celebrated without which it is difficult to imagine any home on our planet – the day of the kitchen stove, writes UNN.

It is believed that it was on June 11, 1742 that the scientist, outstanding inventor, public figure, one of the founders of the United States, Benjamin Franklin, designed the world's first prototype of a modern kitchen stove.

Franklin set out to create a device that will have a high energy output, but, unlike a furnace, will consume no less fuel and will be smaller in size.

The first plate was made of cast iron, which has a high thermal conductivity.

This year, for the first time, it is on the second Tuesday of June that the day "bike to work"will be celebrated.

The event aims to encourage people to ride a bicycle rather than a car to work, raising awareness of the benefits of commuting by two-wheeled vehicles, including lower fuel costs, reduced congestion, and improved air quality.

Lovers of the unknown depths of the world's oceans today celebrate the day of Jacques-Yves Cousteau and honor the memory of this outstanding traveler, oceanographer and inventor of scuba diving, who was born on June 11, 1910.

Through books and films about his travels and research, Cousteau has made millions of people fall in love with the strange underwater world of rivers, seas and oceans.

The documentary series "The Underwater odyssey of the Cousteau team", which for 20 years was successfully shown on television in dozens of countries around the world, has become a cult not only among scientists, but also among ordinary people.

Jacques-Yves Cousteau died on June 25, 1997.

People who have lost their pets can remember them today by joining the events on the occasion of World Pet Memorial Day.

On this day, people are invited to share vivid photos and videos of their pets who have already passed away in social networks, provide financial assistance to animal shelters, and so on.

On June 11, many countries around the World hold events on the occasion of World prostate cancer day.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. According to statistics, more than 1.5 million new cases are diagnosed worldwide every year.

Early diagnosis significantly increases the patient's chances of recovery, so experts advise to undergo an annual examination from the age of 50 for men who do not have a family history of cancer, and from the age of 45 for those who have it.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Apostles Bartholomew and Barnabas.

Both preached the Gospel in Asia Minor and converted many people to Christianity. Bartholomew and Barnabas were captured by pagans, tortured for a long time, and then crucified.

Name days on June 11 are celebrated by Bartholomew and Maria.