It's not the Pokrovske direction anymore. At the front, the enemy was most actively advancing in the Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Over the last day, 138 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 43 enemy attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 14, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 82 air strikes, dropping 105 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,000 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as on the command center, S-300 radar and two occupants' air defense systems.

Four battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboke, and Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 combat engagements took place near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 24 times near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka.

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked six times near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroyitske, Selidove, Mykhailivka, Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 43 enemy attacks in the direction of Ukrayinske, Zhelane Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy attacked ten times near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses five times.

On the Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions , the situation is unchanged.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 1210 russian servicemen over 24 hours