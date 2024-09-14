It's not the Pokrovske direction anymore. At the front, the enemy was most actively advancing in the Kurakhove direction - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
It's not the Pokrovske direction anymore. At the front, the enemy was most actively advancing in the Kurakhove direction - General Staff

It's not the Pokrovske direction anymore. At the front, the enemy was most actively advancing in the Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23242 views

Over the last day, 138 combat engagements were registered, the largest number of attacks (43) took place in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 1 missile and 82 air strikes, firing over 4000 times, including 131 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the last day, 138 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 43 enemy attacks. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 14, UNN reports.  

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 82 air strikes, dropping 105 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,000 attacks, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as on the command center, S-300 radar and two occupants' air defense systems.

Four battles took place in the Kharkiv sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hatyshche, Hlyboke, and Liptsi.

In the Kupyansk sector, 11 combat engagements took place near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, according to updated information, the enemy attacked 24 times near Kopanky, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Nevske, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka and Bilohorivka.

Three combat engagements took place in the Northern sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians attacked six times near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Myroliubivka, Novotroyitske, Selidove, Mykhailivka, Novohrodivka and Hrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 43 enemy attacks in the direction of Ukrayinske, Zhelane Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy attacked ten times near Katerynivka, Vuhledar and Zolota Niva.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking Ukrainian defenses five times.

On the Orikhivske and Hulyaypillia directions , the situation is unchanged.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducting mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Ukraine's Armed Forces eliminate 1210 russian servicemen over 24 hours14.09.24, 07:27 • 26373 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

