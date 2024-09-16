Italy is going to send Ukraine a second Samp-T air defense battery

Italy plans to send a second Samp-T air defense battery to Kyiv to protect the Ukrainian population, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, UNN reports citing the press service of the Italian ministry.

According to Tayyani's statement, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is arriving in Rome today, September 16. The foreign minister said that with regard to allowing strikes on Russia with long-range weapons, "each country decides for itself how to use its military assistance in bilateral relations with Kyiv.

"There is a NATO position that says the Alliance is not involved in the war, and the Americans seem to me to be very cautious," Tayani said.

We have provided Kyiv with unconditional military, civilian and financial assistance, and now we are going to send a second Samp T battery to protect the Ukrainian population - said Tayani.

Tayani emphasized that Ukraine did not ask for more than Italy already provides. And they don't have any British or American weapons anyway.

The minister also hopes that a "meaningful peace conference" on Ukraine will be organized by the end of the year.

Italy will do everything to end the war during its EU presidency - Meloni at the Crimean Platform