Italian Yannick Sinner won the US Open tennis tournament, strengthening his position at No. 1 in the ATP ranking

World number one, Italian Yannick Cinner beat American Taylor Fritz and won the US Open title for the first time in his career.

The final meeting took place on Sunday in New York and ended with the score 6:3, 6:4, 7:5 in favor of the Italian.

This is the second Grand Slam tournament win for the 23-year-old Cinner. He won his first Grand Slam in Australia in January. The win at the US Open was his 55th of the season and the title was the sixth of his career. After the victory, Cinner further moved further away from the pursuers of the first position of the ATP ranking.

This title means so much to me. This period of my career has not been easy, but I have the support of my team and family - Sinner said.

The Italian dedicated the victory to his aunt.

My aunt is not doing well, and I don't know how much longer she will be in my life. It's great that I can still share these moments with her. She was and still is an important person in my life - He said.

