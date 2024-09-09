Italian Yannick Sinner won the US Open tennis tournament, strengthening his position at No. 1 in the ATP ranking

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117700 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195981 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152281 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152184 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142630 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197113 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112392 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105065 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 86001 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 61947 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 40225 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 69419 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 46586 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195992 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185971 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200994 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 2968 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148566 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143626 views
Italian Yannick Sinner won the US Open tennis tournament, strengthening his position at No. 1 in the ATP ranking

Italian Yannick Sinner won the US Open tennis tournament, strengthening his position at No. 1 in the ATP ranking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11717 views

Italian Yannick Cinner became the US Open champion by defeating American Taylor Fritz. This is the second Grand Slam title for the 23-year-old tennis player, who dedicated the victory to his ailing aunt.

World number one, Italian Yannick Cinner beat American Taylor Fritz and won the US Open title for the first time in his career. About it UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

The final meeting took place on Sunday in New York and ended with the score 6:3, 6:4, 7:5 in favor of the Italian.

This is the second Grand Slam tournament win for the 23-year-old Cinner. He won his first Grand Slam in Australia in January. The win at the US Open was his 55th of the season and the title was the sixth of his career. After the victory, Cinner further moved further away from the pursuers of the first position of the ATP ranking.

This title means so much to me. This period of my career has not been easy, but I have the support of my team and family

- Sinner said.

The Italian dedicated the victory to his aunt.

My aunt is not doing well, and I don't know how much longer she will be in my life. It's great that I can still share these moments with her. She was and still is an important person in my life

- He said.

Recall

Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko won in the doubles final of the US Open-2024. This is Kichenok's first victory at a Grand Slam tournament and Ukraine's second ever victory in a Grand Slam doubles event.

Ukrainian Viktor Didukh wins gold at the 2024 Paralympics in table tennis07.09.2024, 15:23 • 100326 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports

