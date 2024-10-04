It was loud in occupied Mariupol - city council

Residents of the temporarily occupied Mariupol report the sound of explosions, an explosion occurred in the Primorsky district, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"It's loud in Mariupol! Residents in telegram channels report hearing the sounds of explosions in the city center and in the Primorsky district. The occupiers urge not to panic and report that an airplane is "going into hypersonic mode," the city council said.

"Occupation channels report that an explosion has occurred in the Primorsky district of Mariupol. There are no details yet," the mayor's office said.

