“It struck a blow to Putin's narrative” - Borrell on the operation in Kursk region

The operation in Kursk region has dealt a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin's narrative of war, EU diplomat Josep Borrell said upon arrival at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Details

The head of EU diplomacy noted that "Ukrainians have demonstrated a lot of strategic courage.

"This operation in Kursk has dealt a blow to Putin's narrative about this war. This is important strategic news," Borrell said.

