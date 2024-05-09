It can take from one month to three months to create a new or re-created ministry - Fries

Iryna Friz, a representative of the European Solidarity party, criticizes changes in the structure of ministries, she considers them harmful, especially during martial law, and instead of the promised optimization, it will lead to the expansion of the state apparatus. She said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

So, from my point of view, such chaotic activities of first merging, then separating, will actually have a radical impact on the effectiveness of a particular central executive body (CEB - ed.), because in fact, it can take from one month to three months to redo the basic regulatory framework for the launch of a newly created or re-created ministry, which means that this ministry will actually spend this time simply putting in order the regulations for its activities - says Freese.

She is convinced that such an approach is wrong and harmful, especially given that the country is currently under martial law

But at the same time, I want to emphasize that any unification that was sold to society as an opportunity to optimize activities and reduce the state apparatus has always entailed only the expansion of this apparatus and very harmful consequences - Freese noted.

Recall

Ukraine's parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction amid reports of his potential appointment as head of the Infrastructure Ministry.