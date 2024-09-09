Israeli attacks in Syria: at least 7 people killed, 15 wounded

At least seven people were killed in Israeli attacks in Syria. This was reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, UNN reports.

Details

On Sunday evening, several Israeli attacks took place in Syria, killing at least 7 people.

According to reports, 3 of the dead were civilians.

At least 15 people were also wounded in the attacks. The bombing destroyed both military and civilian facilities.

Israel has been conducting strikes in Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, trying to target groups that support Iran.