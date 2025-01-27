Israel and Lebanon extend the deadline for withdrawal of troops

The White House said on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon until February 18, AP reports, UNN writes.

Details

This comes after Israel requested more time for withdrawal after the 60-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that ended the war between Israel and Hezbollah in late November.

Israel has said it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army is not deployed in all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not re-establish a presence in the area. The Lebanese army has stated that it cannot deploy forces until Israeli troops leave.

In a statement, the White House said that "the agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which is overseen by the United States, will remain in effect until February 18, 2025." It also says that the respective governments "will also begin negotiations on the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.

The outlet also reports, citing Lebanese health officials, that "Israeli troops in southern Lebanon opened fire on protesters demanding their withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement on Sunday, killing at least 22 and wounding 124.

Israel says it will leave troops in southern Lebanon after deadline