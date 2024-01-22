Ireland has paid over 750 million euros in social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 76209 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109359 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138733 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136688 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175714 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167180 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103834 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105849 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80267 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54527 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37892 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 76223 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249689 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260160 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37883 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138733 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106415 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106411 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122539 views
Actual
Ireland has paid over 750 million euros in social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Ireland has paid over 750 million euros in social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70475 views

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ireland has spent more than €750 million on social benefits for more than 110,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of the funds have been used to help refugees find jobs and pensions for those over the age of 66.

Ireland has sheltered more than 110,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the country has spent more than 750 million euros on social benefits for Ukrainians. This is reported by Dublin Live, according to UNN.

Details

According to the new estimates of the agency, from March 2022 to the end of December 2023, the state paid EUR 754 million 169 thousand to people with temporary protection.

It is noted that almost two-thirds of this amount (481.6 million euros) was received by Ukrainians in the form of assistance to job seekers (820 euros per month), and another 81.4 million euros were transferred through the state pension scheme for refugees over 66 years of age. Child benefits (€140 per month) amounted to €60.4 million.

In addition, EUR 21.4 million was paid as additional social assistance for specific expenses that applicants cannot cover from their own funds. Just under €2.6 million of this amount was for clothing.

Ukrainian refugees were also paid almost €12.7 million in disability benefits and almost €6.4 million in care assistance.  More than €51 million was paid to families with only one parent (€232 per week and up to €54 for each dependent child).

Parents were also paid €8.8 million under the clothing and footwear assistance scheme for returning to school. This includes up to €385 per child in September to help with uniforms and shoes.

Addendum

The announcement that welfare rights for those seeking international protection from the country would be cut was criticized by the Ukraine Forum, a think tank based at the Chatham House policy institute. At the time, a statement said the changes would cause "great stress and anxiety in the Ukrainian community" and warned that "hundreds" of children could be "made homeless.

Recall

Last month, the Irish government announcedthat social benefits for newcomers from Ukraine would be reduced to €38.80 per week and that public housing would be provided for a maximum of 90 days.

Scotland stops paying for housing for refugees from Ukraine06.01.24, 03:05 • 63356 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyOur people abroad

Contact us about advertising