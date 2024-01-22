Ireland has paid over 750 million euros in social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Ireland has sheltered more than 110,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the country has spent more than 750 million euros on social benefits for Ukrainians. This is reported by Dublin Live, according to UNN.

Details

According to the new estimates of the agency, from March 2022 to the end of December 2023, the state paid EUR 754 million 169 thousand to people with temporary protection.

It is noted that almost two-thirds of this amount (481.6 million euros) was received by Ukrainians in the form of assistance to job seekers (820 euros per month), and another 81.4 million euros were transferred through the state pension scheme for refugees over 66 years of age. Child benefits (€140 per month) amounted to €60.4 million.

In addition, EUR 21.4 million was paid as additional social assistance for specific expenses that applicants cannot cover from their own funds. Just under €2.6 million of this amount was for clothing.

Ukrainian refugees were also paid almost €12.7 million in disability benefits and almost €6.4 million in care assistance. More than €51 million was paid to families with only one parent (€232 per week and up to €54 for each dependent child).

Parents were also paid €8.8 million under the clothing and footwear assistance scheme for returning to school. This includes up to €385 per child in September to help with uniforms and shoes.

Addendum

The announcement that welfare rights for those seeking international protection from the country would be cut was criticized by the Ukraine Forum, a think tank based at the Chatham House policy institute. At the time, a statement said the changes would cause "great stress and anxiety in the Ukrainian community" and warned that "hundreds" of children could be "made homeless.

Recall

Last month, the Irish government announcedthat social benefits for newcomers from Ukraine would be reduced to €38.80 per week and that public housing would be provided for a maximum of 90 days.



