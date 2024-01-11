Iranian military seizes oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman

The Iranian Navy seized the oil tanker St. Nikolas, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker was transporting oil to Turkey. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Iran seized a tanker with Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey in response to last year's confiscation of the same vessel and its oil by the United States.

It is noted that the Iranian Navy seized the St. Nikolas ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands.

After the theft of Iranian oil by the United States last year, the tanker St. Nikolas was seized by the Iranian Navy this morning by court order. It is headed for Iranian ports, - the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing statements by the Navy.

According to the private investigation company Ambrey, "four to five armed men boarded the ship." They covered the surveillance cameras while doing so.

AddendumAddendum

The St Nikolas was formerly known as the Suez Rajan and is affiliated with the Greek shipping company Empire Navigation. In a previous statement, the Athens-based firm acknowledged the loss of contact with the tanker, whose crew consisted of 18 Filipinos and one Greek citizen.

Recall

On January 5, the Indian Navy intercepted a hijacked Liberian ship off the coast of Somalia. Indian Navy commandos boarded the ship and began a "sanitary sweep".

