Iran loses contact with head of its Quds Force after traveling to Beirut - Reuters

Iranian intelligence services have lost contact with the commander of the Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, after Israeli strikes on Beirut at the end of last week. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

One Iranian official said that Qaani was in a southern Beirut suburb known as Dahiyeh at the time of the Israeli strikes. Another official said Kaani traveled to Lebanon after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Asked about reports that Kaani may have been killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut, Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said the results of the strikes were still being assessed.

When we have more concrete results of this strike, we will share them. There are many questions about who was there and who was not, - said the spokesman.

