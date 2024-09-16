Investment project portfolio approved, over 100 recommended to be included in Budget 2025 - Svyrydenko

The Strategic Investment Council has approved the Unified Portfolio of Public Investment Projects, with more than 100 of them in key areas recommended for inclusion in the state budget for 2025, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday, UNN reports.

"The Strategic Investment Council, chaired by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, has approved the Unified Portfolio of Public Investment Projects," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the portfolio includes 750 concepts.

"More than 100 of them in the areas of healthcare, education, transport and energy have been identified as priorities and recommended for inclusion in the State Budget 2025," Svyrydenko said.

The government reportedthat the Strategic Investment Council under the Government of Ukraine should approve the list of public investment projects for 2025 in September.