Investigation of serviceman suspected of embezzlement completed in Chernihiv region

The criminal proceedings against the head of the engineering equipment repair shop of one of the military units, who, according to the investigation, sold armored vehicle components to commercialists, have been sent to court.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Chernihiv region police.

Police investigators in Chernihiv region have completed a pre-trial investigation in a criminal proceeding against the head of the engineering equipment repair shop of a military unit, who is suspected of embezzlement. - the statement reads.

Context

In July 2020, the head of the repair shop of one of the military units received a reinforced onboard gearbox used in T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles on their base. However, this official's subordinates managed to repair the ordered armored vehicle on their own, without replacing the components.

The investigation revealed that the shop manager, abusing his official position, transferred the onboard gearbox to representatives of a private company. For this, he received a monetary reward of USD 9.3 thousand and UAH 61 thousand, and the businessmen themselves planned to sell this military property to the Republic of India.

It is stated that the suspect was hiding from the pre-trial investigation body. The suspect was detained on November 20, pursuant to a court order, and placed in a temporary detention center. The exposed official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office).

The Chernihiv Oblast Police Investigation Department has now completed the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, which have already been sent to court. The prosecutor of the Chernihiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region has been handed the case file with the indictment.

