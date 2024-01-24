Investigation of serviceman suspected of embezzlement completed in Chernihiv region

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 75905 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109315 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138686 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136650 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175703 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171463 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178187 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167178 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103812 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105828 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 80130 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 54362 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37704 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 75905 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249678 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234796 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260148 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138686 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106410 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106405 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122534 views
Actual
Investigation of serviceman suspected of embezzlement completed in Chernihiv region

Investigation of serviceman suspected of embezzlement completed in Chernihiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31293 views

A military officer accused of selling armored vehicle components intended for repair to commercialists will stand trial in Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The suspect allegedly received a monetary reward for transferring a reinforced onboard gearbox to a private company that planned to resell it to India.

The criminal proceedings against the head of the engineering equipment repair shop of one of the military units, who, according to the investigation, sold armored vehicle components to commercialists, have been sent to court.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Chernihiv region police.

Police investigators in Chernihiv region have completed a pre-trial investigation in a criminal proceeding against the head of the engineering equipment repair shop of a military unit, who is suspected of embezzlement.

- the statement reads.

Context

In July 2020, the head of the repair shop of one of the military units received a reinforced onboard gearbox used in T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles on their base. However, this official's subordinates managed to repair the ordered armored vehicle on their own, without replacing the components.

Image

The investigation revealed that the shop manager, abusing his official position, transferred the onboard gearbox to representatives of a private company. For this, he received a monetary reward of USD 9.3 thousand and UAH 61 thousand, and the businessmen themselves planned to sell this military property to the Republic of India.

Image

Interregional network of underground poker clubs exposed in Ukraine23.01.24, 16:47 • 20985 views

It is stated that the suspect was hiding from the pre-trial investigation body.  The suspect was detained on November 20, pursuant to a court order, and placed in a temporary detention center. The exposed official was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office).

The Chernihiv Oblast Police Investigation Department has now completed the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings, which have already been sent to court. The prosecutor of the Chernihiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region has been handed the case file with the indictment.

Recall

Officials of a Kyiv utility company who embezzled about a million hryvnias for the purchase of road equipment face up to twelve years in prison. This was reported by the Main Board of the National Police in Kyiv.

Tracked the Armed Forces of Ukraine's bases and weapons, as well as guided the occupiers' missiles: occupiers' accomplice detained in Mykolaiv22.01.24, 10:43 • 21683 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising