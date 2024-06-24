Invaders destroyed recreational infrastructure of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to people-Fedorov

The invaders occupied recreation centers of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to residents, and children from the temporarily occupied territories are taken to "rest" in remote regions of the Russian Federation. About it the head of Zaporozhye RSA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

According to him, the Russians have turned the Azov coast within the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region into a military zone: recreation centers are occupied by the invaders, access to the sea is prohibited, and some beaches are closed.

Fedorov notes that Russians take children from the temporarily occupied territories on "vacation" to remote regions of the Russian Federation, for example, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, etc.

For adults, the invaders offer "resorts of the Caucasus". But they lure vacationers from the Rostov, Samara, Tyumen and Irkutsk regions to that place, so that it would be behind whose backs to hide military equipment and enemy personnel.

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are increasing property pressure on residents by organizing raids and filtering to identify "ownerless property", seize it and dispose of it at their own discretion for the settlement of military or visiting workers or further sale.