Invaders destroyed recreational infrastructure of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to people-Fedorov

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91353 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189347 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143387 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369166 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181754 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149636 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91353 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103155 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100189 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119851 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1196 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4454 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11741 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13387 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17375 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Invaders destroyed recreational infrastructure of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to people-Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 27807 views

Russian invaders destroyed recreational infrastructure on the Azov Coast, occupied resorts, banned access to the sea, closed beaches and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus"to residents.

Invaders destroyed recreational infrastructure of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to people-Fedorov

The invaders occupied recreation centers of the Azov coast and advertise "resorts of the Caucasus" to residents, and children from the temporarily occupied territories are taken to "rest" in remote regions of the Russian Federation. About it the head of Zaporozhye RSA Ivan Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians have turned the Azov coast within the occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region into a military zone: recreation centers are occupied by the invaders, access to the sea is prohibited, and some beaches are closed.

Fedorov notes that Russians take children from the temporarily occupied territories on "vacation" to remote regions of the Russian Federation, for example, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, etc.

For adults, the invaders offer "resorts of the Caucasus". But they lure vacationers from the Rostov, Samara, Tyumen and Irkutsk regions to that place, so that it would be behind whose backs to hide military equipment and enemy personnel.

Recall

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are increasing property pressure on residents by organizing raids and filtering to identify "ownerless property", seize it and dispose of it at their own discretion for the settlement of military or visiting workers or further sale.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
