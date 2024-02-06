Intestinal infection among hotel guests reported in Kyiv, 6 people are being treated - CDC

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117190 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122239 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164259 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267149 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176783 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166824 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237351 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64360 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100043 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61743 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32988 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 43104 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248156 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234343 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117200 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100210 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100655 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117172 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117821 views
Intestinal infection among hotel guests reported in Kyiv, 6 people are being treated - CDC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31716 views

An epidemiological investigation was launched following a report of an acute intestinal infection among hotel guests in Kyiv, with six patients currently being treated in Kyiv hospitals.

In Kyiv, cases of acute intestinal infection were reported among guests of a hotel, six patients are currently being treated in medical institutions of the capital, reported in the Kyiv City Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health on Facebook on February 5, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 5, the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health received an emergency report of an acute intestinal infection among guests of a hotel in Kyiv. Currently, six patients have sought medical care and are being treated in medical institutions of the capital," reads the statement of the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As noted, the Center's doctors and specialists are conducting the necessary bacteriological examinations for the intestinal group of infections.

The Kyiv City CDC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as indicated, informed the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv and the Department of Health of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KCSA) about the cases of the disease. An epidemiological investigation has been launched.

Seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Zhytomyr region06.02.24, 12:02 • 24208 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth

