Intestinal infection among hotel guests reported in Kyiv, 6 people are being treated - CDC

In Kyiv, cases of acute intestinal infection were reported among guests of a hotel, six patients are currently being treated in medical institutions of the capital, reported in the Kyiv City Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health on Facebook on February 5, UNN reports.

Details

"On February 5, the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health received an emergency report of an acute intestinal infection among guests of a hotel in Kyiv. Currently, six patients have sought medical care and are being treated in medical institutions of the capital," reads the statement of the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As noted, the Center's doctors and specialists are conducting the necessary bacteriological examinations for the intestinal group of infections.

The Kyiv City CDC of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as indicated, informed the Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kyiv and the Department of Health of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KCSA) about the cases of the disease. An epidemiological investigation has been launched.

