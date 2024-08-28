Interpol puts former SBU General Naumov on international wanted list

At the request of the SBI, Interpol has put former SBU General Andriy Naumov on the international wanted list, who is suspected of fraudulently seizing more than UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of a state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021. UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, Interpol has put the former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security on the international wanted list. On August 26, 2024, a red alert was published in the records of the Interpol General Secretariat - the statement said.

Among other things, the SBI suspects the former official of fraudulently seizing more than UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of a state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021.

The former SBU general was detained on June 7, 2022, while trying to get from Serbia to North Macedonia in a vehicle carrying €592,000, $120,000 and two precious stones.

Addendum

Andriy Naumov lost his position as head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security at the end of July 2021.

Naumov was arrested on June 7, 2022, when he tried to get from Serbia to North Macedonia.

In Ukraine, Naumov was served two suspicion notices - of "misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office, and abuse of power or office" and of fraud and causing damage to the state in excess of UAH 3.2 million.

In 2023, the Nyssa High Court sentenced the former head of the SBU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, to one year in prison on charges of money laundering.

In January 2024 , it was reportedthat ex-SSU General Andriy Naumov, suspected of treason in Ukraine and sentenced to a year in prison for money laundering in Serbia, was released.

