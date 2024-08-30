Internships and assistance to young leaders: Brovary City Council supports the development of student self-government

Brovary City Council annually organizes internships for students interested in local self-government, the principles of government and its interaction with the community, UNN reports.

According to Darya Muzyka, head of the Council of Children and Students of the Brovary Community, this gives students the opportunity to understand how the community's settlements live and how their problems are directly addressed.

Every year, internships are organized in the departments of Brovary City Council to help schoolchildren understand how the government works. We did internships in the legal and economic departments, the department of children's affairs and other departments. We learned a lot of interesting things. And at the end of the internship, based on the knowledge we gained, we made a project on how we could help develop our city - said Daria Muzyka.

The girl added that she was able to see by her own example that the Brovary City Council cares about young community leaders.

"I was graduating from high school this year, and as a student leader, I was given recommendations for admission from the city council. It helped me a lot and raised my rating as an applicant.

That is, the community authorities take care of every leader in our Student Council. They help us, support us, and give us energy for development," said Daria Muzyka.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, says that the city council will continue to promote the development of student self-government in the Brovary community.

"Our Council of Children and Students is very active. Schoolchildren constantly come to us with interesting ideas and projects, and we help them implement them as much as possible. It is very important for teenagers to be interested in what is happening in the country and the problems of the city and not to stand aside. This activity of schoolchildren inspires us to work even harder to ensure that children and young people live comfortably in the settlements of the Brovary community," said Igor Sapozhko.

Daria Muzyka in a commentary to UNN outlined the main areas of work of the Council of Children and Students of the Brovary Community.

"Education, protection of children's rights, ecology, sports, culture - we have a lot of such activities. We do everything. For example, we collected books from students' homes and then sold them at various events. The proceeds were donated to the manufacture of drones. We made amulets for the military. We collected dried fruits, which were then used to make energy bars for our defenders. We also held events in orphanages and nursing homes.

We conducted trainings for lyceum students, telling them what our Council is about and why school self-government exists. We had a cool project called the Hub of Professions. Specialists in certain fields came to us-police, military, economists, engineers, dentists, we had many professions-and they talked about the specifics of their profession, why they chose it, and helped us teenagers understand whether we liked this or that," the head of the Council said.