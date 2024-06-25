International partners this year helped Odessa region for more than 800 thousand euros

Odessa region attracted more than 800 thousand euros of assistance from international partners this year. This was announced by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"815,000 euros of aid from international donors have been attracted for the Odessa region since the beginning of this year. For convenient and effective communication with international donors, we have developed an online platform "Spilnota". Today it was presented to representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations in the Odessa region," the keeper specifies

He said that "Spilnota" is a kind of digital platform that collects current needs of the region, consolidates efforts and opportunities for high-quality restoration and restoration of the Odessa region.

"The main advantages of the platform are openness, the ability to submit an unlimited number of applications, unlimited assistance, transparency at all stages, convenient and accessible functionality, the ability to collect information about stories about implemented projects and success stories, the ability to control all participants in the process, protection of the parties from unscrupulous counterparties and, most importantly, accountability," adds keeper.

At the meeting with diplomats, the authorities of the Odessa region also discussed a number of important issues, in particular the security component of the region, medical care and rehabilitation of children abroad.

"We also discussed an equally important energy issue, namely ensuring the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period 2024-2025," the keeper informs.

You can get acquainted with the platform here: https://spilnota.orghttps://t.me/odeskaODA/5678