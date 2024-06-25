$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1172 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4430 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11732 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13381 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17369 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

International partners this year helped Odessa region for more than 800 thousand euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29203 views

This year, the Odessa region attracted more than 800,000 euros of assistance from international partners and developed an online platform "Spilnota" to promote effective communication and coordination with donors of efforts to restore the region.

International partners this year helped Odessa region for more than 800 thousand euros

Odessa region attracted more than 800 thousand euros of assistance from international partners this year. This was announced by the head of the Odessa regional state administration Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"815,000 euros of aid from international donors have been attracted for the Odessa region since the beginning of this year. For convenient and effective communication with international donors, we have developed an online platform "Spilnota". Today it was presented to representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations in the Odessa region," the keeper specifies

He said that "Spilnota" is a kind of digital platform that collects current needs of the region, consolidates efforts and opportunities for high-quality restoration and restoration of the Odessa region.

"The main advantages of the platform are openness, the ability to submit an unlimited number of applications, unlimited assistance, transparency at all stages, convenient and accessible functionality, the ability to collect information about stories about implemented projects and success stories, the ability to control all participants in the process, protection of the parties from unscrupulous counterparties and, most importantly, accountability," adds keeper.

At the meeting with diplomats, the authorities of the Odessa region also discussed a number of important issues, in particular the security component of the region, medical care and rehabilitation of children abroad.

"We also discussed an equally important energy issue, namely ensuring the sustainable passage of the autumn-winter period 2024-2025," the keeper informs.

You can get acquainted with the platform here:  https://spilnota.orghttps://t.me/odeskaODA/5678

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

