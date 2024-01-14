International Kite Day, World Logic Day, Old New Year. What else can be celebrated on January 14

Today, January 14, is the International Kite Day. The event originated in 1989 in the Indian state of Gujarat, UNN reports.

Since 1989, a traditional kite festival has been held in this state from January 7 to 14.

China is called the birthplace of kites. The first written mention of kite flying dates back to 200 BC in China, where a general used a kite to measure the distance to tunnel into a city he was attacking.

In India, kite flying became popular about 500 years ago.

Kites symbolize freedom, creativity and the human spirit's desire to fly.

International Kite Day promotes a sense of community and cultural exchange. It brings people together to share their passion for kite flying, learn from each other, and celebrate the joy of this simple yet profound activity.

Also, since January 14, 2019, the World Logic Day has been celebrated on the initiative of UNESCO.

The date of celebration in honor of prominent logicians of the 20th century: Alfred Tarski was born on this day and Kurt Gödel died.

Since the beginning of human history, many civilizations have studied the ability of individuals to think logically.

The purpose of today's event is to draw public attention to a wider awareness of the importance of logic as a science that studies the principles of thinking and its role in various fields of science and practice.

January 14 is also Cesarean section day.

Caesarean section was first used in the Roman Empire. It was used to save the babies of women who died during childbirth.

The techniques of this surgical method of childbirth were gradually improved.

The first successful C-section in the United States was performed by Dr. Jesse Bennett in 1794. His wife, Elizabeth, was in labor and when complications arose, Dr. Bennett decided to perform a C-section, a procedure that was considered extremely risky at the time. Both Elizabeth and their daughter Mary survived, marking an important milestone in the history of medicine.

Today is also the Old New Year. This holiday is also celebrated because it coincides with St. Basil's Day according to the Julian church calendar.

According to the New Julian church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Nina the Equal to the Apostles.

Nina was born in the third century in Cappadocia and later moved to Jerusalem with her parents.

From a young age, she devoted her life to serving the Lord.

According to legend, the Virgin Mary once appeared to the girl and told her to go preach the Gospel in the land of modern Georgia. The girl did just that.

The relics of St. Nina are kept in the Bodbiy Monastery, which she founded.

On January 14, Nina, Agniya, Pavlo, Serhii, and Yarema celebrate their name days.