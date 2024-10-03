International audit of NABU has started: Krivonos promises transparency and openness

International experts have launched an external independent audit of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and are to assess the effectiveness of the detectives' work. This was reported by the press service of the bureau, UNN reports.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has already met with members of the Commission for External Independent Evaluation (Audit) and discussed key principles and approaches with them.

"During the meeting, Semen Kryvonos emphasized the importance of the National Bureau's audit and readiness to provide maximum assistance to the openness, transparency and effectiveness of its conduct," the NABU said.

It should be added that an external independent audit of the NABU's performance is an important criterion for Ukraine to receive international financial assistance and become a member of the European Union.

Earlier, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos statedthat he was "very much looking forward" to the start of the audit, which should reveal both the strengths and weaknesses of the bureau.

It should be noted that the first audit is conducted one year after the appointment of the Bureau's director. However, the current head, Semen Kryvonos, has been in charge of the Bureau since March 6, 2023, which is almost a year and a half.

Recently, there have been frequent statements about the loss of independence of anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine. In particular, this was stated by the recently dismissed first deputy director of the bureau, Gizo Uglava. He has repeatedly hinted that decisions at the NABU are made under the influence of external factors rather than on the basis of the law. Among the individuals and institutions that, in his opinion, exerted this pressure were activists of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, who, as Uglava noted, used to work at the AntAC.

Uglava has repeatedly emphasized that the actions against him indicate serious problems in the NABU investigation process, which is focused on achieving external goals rather than establishing the truth.

The situation with Uglava, who was dismissed after allegations of NABU's problems, may have a significant impact on the upcoming international audit of NABU. Uhla's allegations of pressure, corruption schemes, and possible manipulation within NABU may increase the attention of auditors to the bureau's internal problems and encourage them to scrutinize internal procedures, control systems, and reporting.

Moreover, as practice shows, anti-corruption agencies created by "one idea" turn a blind eye to each other's violations. For example, the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, recently stated that some NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors had acquired luxury assets that were registered in their mothers' names. At the same time, the NACP did not check either NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutors - arguing that the information voiced by Smirnov "does not contain factual data that could be verified within the rights and powers" of the agency.

Earlier, UNN mentioned that, according to auditors, the NABU staff is in a depressed state, needs psychologists and most of the employees plan to resign in the near future.

At the same time, the NABU does not have the trust of Ukrainians, and the economic effect of their activities is zero. After all, over the years, tens of billions of hryvnias have been spent on NABU, SAPO, NAPC, and HACC from the budget.