Intensity of shelling in Kherson region increased - RMA

The intensity of shelling with drones and other types of weapons has increased in the Kherson region. This was stated by the spokesman for the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

“Unfortunately, attacks with drones and various types of weapons have increased. According to our information, we have one dead person yesterday in Veletynske and 15 more wounded, including seven doctors and ambulance drivers. One driver was seriously wounded. Five more people were injured by drones in Kherson. Today, four people have been injured by drones. One is a resident of Orlove - the drone was dropped near a bus, two in Stanislav and one person in Antonivka,” Tolokonnikov said.

Recall

A 59-year-old man was injured by a hostile drone attack in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. The occupiers also attacked a minibus again in the suburbs, damaging the windows, but no passengers were injured.