Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other, Anima Oscura, and the plastic performance D.I.M.

Among the cities on the tour, which will run from October 6 to November 11, 2024, are Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, and Lviv.

An interpretation of George Orwell's work, an exploration of love by Italian choreographer Francesco Annarumma, and a story about a road that was warmly received by the Kyiv audience and will now travel to the West of Ukraine.

On October 6, at 19:00, the Kyiv Opera House (Opera and Ballet Theater for Children and Youth) will host a screening of the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other” and the ballet Anima Oscura will be performed.

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/balet-1984insha

The dystopian ballet 1984. The Other” is the work of choreographers Ilya Miroshnichenko and Kateryna Kuznetsova, which is the author's interpretation of George Orwell's work.

“The Darkness of Truth” will fight against the ‘light of oppression’, demonstrating the struggle between the totalitarian system and the individual. The performance will be accompanied by music by Academy Award winner Hildur Gudnadottir, the author of the soundtracks to the films The Joker and Chernobyl. The audience will also hear compositions by pianist Hauschka, who created the music for the Patrick Melrose series.

In this ballet, Orwell's apt lines come to life in the movement of the dancers. Here, Julia turns into a triumphant dancer in the dark, and Winston into a victorious rebel. After all, only love can change the most terrible scenario, eclipse the light of fictional deities and become an antidote to the most insidious lies..

The ballet Anima Oscura, set to music by Giovanni Batista Pergolesi, is choreographed by Italian choreographer Francesco Annarumma. It is a story about the power of love that transforms the darkest soul into light. The musical basis of the ballet is Pergolesi's Stabat Mater, recognized as an artistic masterpiece and one of the most prominent compositions of the 18th century.

Screenings of the plastic performance “D.I.M.” will take place:

October 13 at 18:30 at the Ivan Franko Theater in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-ivano-frankivsk

October 17 at 19:00 in the Khmelnytsky Regional Philharmonic.

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-khmelnytskyi

November 11 at 18:30 at the Maria Zankovetska Theater in Lviv.

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-lviv-plastichna-vistava-dim-lviv

The plastic performance “D.I.M.” to the music of Viktor Rekal performed by the artists of Insha Dance Company is a work created by the dancer, choreographer, super finalist of the show “Strictly Come Dancing! Season 8”, ballet dancer Ilya Miroshnichenko, and Kateryna Kuznetsova. And with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Goethe-Institut's Stabilization Fund for Culture, it became a unique theatrical event in early 2024, which was reported by Vogue, DTF, Suspilne. Culture, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Ukrinform, Velykyi Kyiv, Bukvy, Ukrayinskyi Tyzhden, UNN and others.

“Every day, Ukrainians' homes are being destroyed, and more and more people are experiencing losses. Art can be neither outside politics nor outside social processes. With the play, we tried to support the emotional state, to explain to the audience that each of us has lost a home in one way or another. The main thing is not to lose hope and faith in the best,” comments choreographer-director Ilya Miroshnichenko.

“Les Kurbas used to say that the theater today should be like the society tomorrow. So our vision of tomorrow is full of dance... Opening a theater season at home is always a thrill, and opening a season on tour has been a dream of the theater's team since the first day of its foundation. And we are extremely happy to have a chance to touch the soul of the audience in new cities,” the Insha Dance Company notes.

The project is implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation.

For reference

Insha Dance Company began its existence in 2019 (Kyiv, Ukraine) as a young creative duo of two Ukrainian dancers - Ilya Miroshnichenko and Kateryna Kuznetsova. In 2022, the duo transformed into Insha Dance Company, which aims to develop and popularize dance theater in Ukraine through the prism of European experience. Globally, the goal is to create conditions for the return of professional dancers from abroad to the Ukrainian stage and to create a competitive center for the development and work of Ukrainian dancers and choreographers at home.

The repertoire of Insha Dance Company consists of various choreographic performances: “A Tree Can't Escape” (2018), ”1984. OTHER” (2020), ‘THE WALL’ (2021, the project was implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, partner - Kyiv-Modern Ballet), ”M.H.O.T.F., or My House on Two Feet (2022, the project was implemented within the framework of the residency program for artists from Ukraine with the support of TanzHaus “TanzFaktur” and Kunststiftung NRW, Cologne, Germany), and in 2024, with the support of the Stabilization Fund for Ukraine and the German Foreign Office, the performance was extended and scaled up and now exists under the name “D.I.M.”