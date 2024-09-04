Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other”, Anima Oscura and the plastic performance ”D.I.M.”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other", Anima Oscura and the plastic performance "D.I.M."

Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other”, Anima Oscura and the plastic performance ”D.I.M.”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75865 views

Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other, Anima Oscura, and the plastic performance D.I.M.

Insha Dance Company is going on tour in Ukraine: the company invites you to the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other, Anima Oscura, and the plastic performance D.I.M.

Among the cities on the tour, which will run from October 6 to November 11, 2024, are Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytsky, and Lviv

An interpretation of George Orwell's work, an exploration of love by Italian choreographer Francesco Annarumma, and a story about a road that was warmly received by the Kyiv audience and will now travel to the West of Ukraine. 

On October 6, at 19:00, the Kyiv Opera House (Opera and Ballet Theater for Children and Youth) will host a screening of the dystopian ballet 1984. The Other” and the ballet Anima Oscura will be performed.

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/balet-1984insha 

  • The dystopian ballet 1984. The Other” is the work of choreographers Ilya Miroshnichenko and Kateryna Kuznetsova, which is the author's interpretation of George Orwell's work. 

“The Darkness of Truth” will fight against the ‘light of oppression’, demonstrating the struggle between the totalitarian system and the individual. The performance will be accompanied by music by Academy Award winner Hildur Gudnadottir, the author of the soundtracks to the films The Joker and Chernobyl. The audience will also hear compositions by pianist Hauschka, who created the music for the Patrick Melrose series. 

In this ballet, Orwell's apt lines come to life in the movement of the dancers. Here, Julia turns into a triumphant dancer in the dark, and Winston into a victorious rebel. After all, only love can change the most terrible scenario, eclipse the light of fictional deities and become an antidote to the most insidious lies..

  • The ballet Anima Oscura, set to music by Giovanni Batista Pergolesi, is choreographed by Italian choreographer Francesco Annarumma. It is a story about the power of love that transforms the darkest soul into light. The musical basis of the ballet is Pergolesi's Stabat Mater, recognized as an artistic masterpiece and one of the most prominent compositions of the 18th century. 

Screenings of the plastic performance “D.I.M.” will take place: 

October 13 at 18:30 at the Ivan Franko Theater in Ivano-Frankivsk. 

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-ivano-frankivsk 

October 17 at 19:00 in the Khmelnytsky Regional Philharmonic. 

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-khmelnytskyi 

November 11 at 18:30 at the Maria Zankovetska Theater in Lviv. 

Tickets: https://concert.ua/uk/event/insha-dance-company-lviv-plastichna-vistava-dim-lviv 

  • The plastic performance “D.I.M.” to the music of Viktor Rekal performed by the artists of Insha Dance Company is a work created by the dancer, choreographer, super finalist of the show “Strictly Come Dancing! Season 8”, ballet dancer Ilya Miroshnichenko, and Kateryna Kuznetsova. And with the support of the German Federal Foreign Office and the Goethe-Institut's Stabilization Fund for Culture, it became a unique theatrical event in early 2024, which was reported by Vogue, DTF, Suspilne. Culture, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Ukrinform, Velykyi Kyiv, Bukvy, Ukrayinskyi Tyzhden, UNN and others. 

“Every day, Ukrainians' homes are being destroyed, and more and more people are experiencing losses. Art can be neither outside politics nor outside social processes. With the play, we tried to support the emotional state, to explain to the audience that each of us has lost a home in one way or another. The main thing is not to lose hope and faith in the best,” comments choreographer-director Ilya Miroshnichenko. 

“Les Kurbas used to say that the theater today should be like the society tomorrow. So our vision of tomorrow is full of dance... Opening a theater season at home is always a thrill, and opening a season on tour has been a dream of the theater's team since the first day of its foundation. And we are extremely happy to have a chance to touch the soul of the audience in new cities,” the Insha Dance Company notes. 

The project is implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural  Foundation. 

Insha Dance Company began its existence in 2019 (Kyiv, Ukraine) as a young creative duo of two Ukrainian dancers - Ilya Miroshnichenko and Kateryna Kuznetsova. In 2022, the duo transformed into Insha Dance Company, which aims to develop and popularize dance theater in Ukraine through the prism of European experience. Globally, the goal is to create conditions for the return of professional dancers from abroad to the Ukrainian stage and to create a competitive center for the development and work of Ukrainian dancers and choreographers at home.

The repertoire of Insha Dance Company consists of various choreographic performances: “A Tree Can't Escape”  (2018), ”1984. OTHER” (2020), ‘THE WALL’ (2021, the project was implemented with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, partner - Kyiv-Modern Ballet), ”M.H.O.T.F., or My House on Two Feet (2022, the project was implemented within the framework of the residency program for artists from Ukraine with the support of TanzHaus “TanzFaktur” and Kunststiftung NRW, Cologne, Germany), and in 2024, with the support of the Stabilization Fund for Ukraine and the German Foreign Office, the performance was extended and scaled up and now exists under the name “D.I.M.”   

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News

