Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Increase in the excise tax on fuel: Zelensky signed the law

Increase in the excise tax on fuel: Zelensky signed the law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49554 views

The President of Ukraine has signed a law increasing the excise tax on fuel. The law will come into force on September 1, 2024, establishing new excise tax rates for gasoline, diesel and gas.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to increase the excise tax on fuel. The law is to come into force on September 1.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the draft law No. 11256-2.

Details

"1.09.2024. Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the draft law's website says.

The transitional provisions to the draft law state that it will enter into force on September 1, 2024, after publication in the official gazette, the Voice of Ukraine. As of now, the law has not yet been published in the Golos Ukrainy, so it should enter into force retroactively.

According to the draft law, from September 1 to January 1, 2025, the excise tax rate for gasoline should be 242.6 euros per 1,000 liters, for diesel 177.6 euros, and for gas 148 euros.

In 2025, the excise tax on gasoline will be EUR 271.7, diesel - EUR 215.7, and gas - EUR 173.

In 2026, the excise tax will be EUR 300.8 for gasoline, EUR 253.8 for diesel, and EUR 198 for gas.

In 2027, the excise tax will be 329.9 euros for gasoline, 291.9 euros for diesel, and 223 euros for gas.

In 2028, the excise tax rate for gasoline is expected to be 359 euros, 330 euros for diesel, and 250 euros for gas.

To recap

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on July 18.

