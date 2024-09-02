Increase in the excise tax on fuel: Zelensky signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to increase the excise tax on fuel. The law is to come into force on September 1.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of the draft law No. 11256-2.

Details

"1.09.2024. Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the draft law's website says.

The transitional provisions to the draft law state that it will enter into force on September 1, 2024, after publication in the official gazette, the Voice of Ukraine. As of now, the law has not yet been published in the Golos Ukrainy, so it should enter into force retroactively.

According to the draft law, from September 1 to January 1, 2025, the excise tax rate for gasoline should be 242.6 euros per 1,000 liters, for diesel 177.6 euros, and for gas 148 euros.

In 2025, the excise tax on gasoline will be EUR 271.7, diesel - EUR 215.7, and gas - EUR 173.

In 2026, the excise tax will be EUR 300.8 for gasoline, EUR 253.8 for diesel, and EUR 198 for gas.

In 2027, the excise tax will be 329.9 euros for gasoline, 291.9 euros for diesel, and 223 euros for gas.

In 2028, the excise tax rate for gasoline is expected to be 359 euros, 330 euros for diesel, and 250 euros for gas.

To recap

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on July 18.