In Yevpatoria, the Russian military is loading damaged equipment for shipment

In the temporarily occupied Crimea at the railway station of Yevpatoria, the Russian military are loading hit equipment for shipment. The video from the occupied city published in the publick telegram "Crimean wind", reports UNN.

at the freight railroad station in Yevpatoria, a battered Russian piece of junk is being loaded onto platforms. The information was promptly transferred to the AFU. Published with a delay for the safety of subscribers - "our eyes". - said in a message below the video.

Recall

On January 22, on the day of Sobornosti of Ukraine, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement congratulated Ukrainians on Ukraine's Sobornosti Day by unfurling the Ukrainian flag on the top of one of the Crimean mountains.