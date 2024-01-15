In Volyn, a dormitory was on fire in the morning

A fire broke out in a dormitory in Volyn region this morning, and 90 children were evacuated. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

A fire broke out this morning in the dormitory of the Shatsk Forestry College named after V.V. Sulko.

Rescuers promptly evacuated 90 students through the stairwell and eliminated the fire in the plumbing room.

The probable cause of the fire was a short circuit in the power grid - the SES said in a statement.

Occupants attacked firefighters with a drone in Kherson region: four firefighters wounded