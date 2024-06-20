$41.340.03
In Ukraine, the number of established diagnoses of PTSD has doubled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12097 views

According to Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, the number of established diagnoses of PTSD in Ukraine has almost doubled - from 3,000 to almost 8,000 in the first two quarters of 2024.

In Ukraine, the number of PTSD diagnoses has almost doubled – from three thousand to almost eight thousand in the first two quarters of 2024.

This was stated by the minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

In terms of the number of established diagnoses of PTSD, we see an increase of almost twice - from three thousand to almost eight thousand. In the first two quarters of 2024, we have the same number of requests as it was, for example, in 2021-muse year

- says Lyashko.

The official said that in Ukraine there is no culture of contacting a psychologist. And this is what we are solving within the framework of the All-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?"to see a psychologist was the norm.

We recommended that family doctors take a training course that allows them to identify mental health problems and help them cope with them at a basic stage. Refer the person, if necessary, to more professional psychiatric or psychological assistance. Last year, there were more than 300 thousand requests. More than 45 thousand medical workers have already completed these courses

- says Lyashko.

The minister of Health notes that there are not enough doctors in Ukraine, and by 2030 he predicts a shortage at the global level.

recall

In 2023, The Electronic Health System of Ukraine recorded 23,000 diagnoses of PTSD.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

