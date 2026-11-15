In Ukraine, frost down to -6°C is expected on November 15 — where it will be cold

On Sunday, November 15, temperatures as low as -6°C are expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Nighttime temperatures from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, and in the west of the country from 1–6°C below zero; daytime temperatures 3–8°C above zero, up to 10°C in Zakarpattia and the south of the country - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a post.

Additionally

Forecaster Natalia Didenko stated that temperatures in Ukraine would drop to +4...+8 degrees over the weekend, with almost no precipitation. Warmer weather is forecast approximately from Wednesday, November 18.

According to the forecaster, following Friday's warmth, colder weather will reach most of Ukraine over the weekend. During the daytime, thermometer readings will range between +4...+8 degrees.