In Ukraine, frost down to -6°C is expected on November 15 — where it will be cold

$45.3850.34
ukenru
05:30 AM • 21098 views
Ukraine has a rightful place in NATO, while Putin does not actually want negotiations – Macron
04:16 AM • 26088 views
Starshield restrictions in Ukraine continue – Russian drones have become more difficult to intercept near the front line
03:16 AM • 19864 views
The Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones — explosions were heard near an aircraft plant in Taganrog and a combined heat and power plant in RostovVideo
02:38 AM • 16728 views
Poland wants to obtain Ukrainian drone detection technologies in exchange for MiG-29 fighter jets
01:55 AM • 17760 views
Two reserve crossings over the Dnipro will open in Kyiv by the end of February – how much will they cost
November 15, 01:16 AM • 14437 views
Italy has begun installing anti-drone protection on the tanks it transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following Ukraine’s example — what has changed
November 15, 12:37 AM • 14203 views
Trump is preparing a tough response to Democrats in Congress – the US is facing a major constitutional conflict
November 14, 11:55 PM • 14543 views
The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps
November 14, 11:17 PM • 15052 views
The United States has reviewed plans for a large-scale troop withdrawal from Europe – the Pentagon is preparing a new scenario for Trump
November 14, 10:38 PM • 15819 views
The Kremlin proposed that the US divide Europe into spheres of influence – NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
2m/s
94%
762mm
Popular news
Asia held its own "Eurovision" for the first time – who wonNovember 14, 10:04 PM • 16817 views
Earth has acquired a second moon – astronomers have revealed how long it will remain near the planetNovember 14, 11:05 PM • 13976 views
Svitolina thrashes Czech opponent to reach the final of the prestigious tournament in Indian Wells – the Ukrainian will play Andreeva for the titlePhotoNovember 14, 11:13 PM • 12319 views
Russia is running out of people willing to fight against Ukraine – the authorities of Bashkortostan have officially acknowledged the problem for the first timeNovember 14, 11:38 PM • 8406 views
Dozens of artillery systems, thousands of military personnel and hundreds of pieces of equipment — the General Staff reported Russia’s losses over the past dayPhoto05:22 AM • 10153 views
Publications
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 45487 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 33370 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 45162 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament CardNovember 13, 12:48 PM • 91235 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 89965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WP05:29 AM • 5454 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world 04:55 AM • 5860 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in France04:05 AM • 5716 views
Joe Jonas broke up with the model six months after publicly confirming their relationship – what caused it03:05 AM • 5884 views
Beyoncé revealed the secret of her wedding to Jay-Z after 18 years – even the guests did not know what they had been invited to02:05 AM • 6448 views
Actual
Technology
The New York Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Starlink

In Ukraine, frost down to -6°C is expected on November 15 — where it will be cold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

On Sunday, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness with no precipitation, with temperatures dropping to -6°C at night. Warming is expected approximately from Wednesday, November 18.

In Ukraine, frost down to -6°C is expected on November 15 — where it will be cold

On Sunday, November 15, temperatures as low as -6°C are expected in Ukraine. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Winds from variable directions, 3–8 m/s. Nighttime temperatures from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, and in the west of the country from 1–6°C below zero; daytime temperatures 3–8°C above zero, up to 10°C in Zakarpattia and the south of the country

 - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center said in a post.

Additionally

Forecaster Natalia Didenko stated that temperatures in Ukraine would drop to +4...+8 degrees over the weekend, with almost no precipitation. Warmer weather is forecast approximately from Wednesday, November 18.

According to the forecaster, following Friday's warmth, colder weather will reach most of Ukraine over the weekend. During the daytime, thermometer readings will range between +4...+8 degrees.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter