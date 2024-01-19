In Transcarpathia, 11 households and 330 hectares of agricultural land are still flooded - OVO

In Zakarpattia, 11 households and 330 hectares of farmland are flooded due to heavy rains. The situation in the region was described by the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Water Management Authority, Viktor Mykyta, the UNN reported .

As of 17:00 on January 19, 250 hectares of farmland in Khust district and 80 hectares in Berehove district remain flooded. Water overflowed through the H-09 Mukachevo - Rohatyn - Lviv highway near the village of Vilkhivka in Khust district, local roads Shalanky - Komyaty and Komyaty - Zarichchia. - said the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration.

Details

Mykyta said that due to intense precipitation on January 18 and 19, the water level in most rivers and streams in the region rose. In some places, this led to the flooding of people's homes and farmland.

The head of the JMA noted that the water has already receded on the highways and traffic has resumed. And the water continues to fall.

Specialists from the State Emergency Service, police and community representatives are working at the sites of overflows and flooding, providing households with water pumping, heating and cooking facilities as needed.

Viktor Mykyta also reminded that there are invincibility points where you can keep warm, recharge your phones and connect to the Internet.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers went to pump out water to a kindergarten in Uzhhorod, as well as to private households in Perechyn, Rakhiv, the village of Soimy in Khust district, Dubove village in Tyachiv district, and other settlements.

According to the Tisza River Basin Authority, most rivers are experiencing a decrease in water levels.