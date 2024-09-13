In the United States, a judge in a conservative state overturns a strict abortion law

A judge in North Dakota has declared unconstitutional a law banning abortion in almost all cases. Writes UNN with reference to Il Post.

A few weeks before the U.S. presidential election, abortion is at the center of political debate in the country. On Thursday, North Dakota District Judge Bruce Romanick declared unconstitutional a state law passed last year that is one of the most restrictive abortion rights in the entire United States.

As written, this could severely limit doctors' willingness to perform abortions - even though the North Dakota Supreme Court has already recognized that there is a fundamental right to abortion to endanger a woman's life or health - Romanik explained about his decision.

Republican Governor Doug Burgum of the northern state passed the law in April 2023. It bans abortion under a five-year prison sentence for doctors, with a few exceptions.

North Dakota, with a population of about 800,000, is one of about 20 US states that have banned or severely restricted abortion after the Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade decision in June 2022, which guaranteed women in the US the right to abortion for nearly 50 years.

