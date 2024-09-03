In the United States, a car drives into the courtyard of a restaurant: two dead, three injured

In the United States, a car crashes into the courtyard of a restaurant: two people are killed and three injured

In a Minneapolis suburb, a man drove his car into the patio of a restaurant. As a result of the incident, two people were killed and at least four were injured.

In the United States, on Sunday evening at the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park (a suburb of Minneapolis), a man drove a car into the patio of the restaurant, killing two people and injuring three others.

Surveillance footage captured a man, whose name police have not released, driving into the patio of the Park Tavern restaurant in St. Louis Park, a city west of Minneapolis. The footage shows the man pulling into the restaurant's parking lot on Sunday evening, but not going inside. According to police, he tried to park and then drove into the patio.

The driver was arrested for criminal homicide. Police did not provide further details on a possible motive. They also did not identify the victims.

In a written statement on Monday, Anneliese Heitkamp, a spokeswoman for Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, said that one of the dead and four of the injured worked at the facility.

