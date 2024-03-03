In the Tavriya sector, the intensity of enemy assaults and air strikes slightly decreased in Likhovoye

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14485 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44164 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37050 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173447 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219480 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248870 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154683 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8330 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181089 views
In the Tavriya sector, the intensity of enemy assaults and air strikes slightly decreased in Likhovoye

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29108 views

Following the downing of another Russian aircraft, the intensity of Russian assaults and air strikes decreased somewhat in the Tauride sector of southern Ukraine.

In the Tavriya sector, the intensity of enemy assaults and air strikes slightly decreased in Likhovoye

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced the intensity of assault operations and air strikes in the Tavriya sector. Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We in the Tavria operational area are so accustomed to the highest degree of tension that now, when the statistics on combat operations remain high, there are some grounds to talk about a certain decrease in the intensity of assault operations and air strikes by the enemy. Over the past day, Russians conducted 14 air strikes across the entire operational zone. This is the lowest number in the last few days, perhaps in a week. Over the past four days, the number of air strikes was 22, 36, 57 and about 40-50 earlier. 

- Likhovoy said.

He added that the reduction in the number of air strikes is a logical consequence of the downing of Russian aircraft.

Lykhoviy also noted that over the past day, the enemy conducted 43 combat engagements, which is also a decrease.

The Russians also conducted 950 attacks and nine unmanned aerial vehicle drops of tear gas and suffocating chemicals were recorded. Almost all of them took place in Zaporizhzhia region, in the Zaporizhzhia sector. 

- The spokesman added.

In addition, enemy losses amounted to 393 occupants over the past day, and 7 tanks, 7 armored vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 15 vehicles and 1 more unit of special equipment were destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also managed to destroy an enemy dugout and 3 important enemy targets.

Recall

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced its activity in the south. the Russians began to use aviation in this direction more cautiously.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
