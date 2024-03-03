In the Tavriya sector, the intensity of enemy assaults and air strikes slightly decreased in Likhovoye

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced the intensity of assault operations and air strikes in the Tavriya sector. Dmytro Lykhoviy, head of the public relations department of the Tavria military unit, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We in the Tavria operational area are so accustomed to the highest degree of tension that now, when the statistics on combat operations remain high, there are some grounds to talk about a certain decrease in the intensity of assault operations and air strikes by the enemy. Over the past day, Russians conducted 14 air strikes across the entire operational zone. This is the lowest number in the last few days, perhaps in a week. Over the past four days, the number of air strikes was 22, 36, 57 and about 40-50 earlier. - Likhovoy said.

He added that the reduction in the number of air strikes is a logical consequence of the downing of Russian aircraft.

Lykhoviy also noted that over the past day, the enemy conducted 43 combat engagements, which is also a decrease.

The Russians also conducted 950 attacks and nine unmanned aerial vehicle drops of tear gas and suffocating chemicals were recorded. Almost all of them took place in Zaporizhzhia region, in the Zaporizhzhia sector. - The spokesman added.

In addition, enemy losses amounted to 393 occupants over the past day, and 7 tanks, 7 armored vehicles, 7 artillery systems, 15 vehicles and 1 more unit of special equipment were destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also managed to destroy an enemy dugout and 3 important enemy targets.

Recall

After shooting down more enemy aircraft, the occupiers reduced its activity in the south. the Russians began to use aviation in this direction more cautiously.