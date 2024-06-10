In the Russian Federation announced a shooting battle on the border with the Kursk region

Russian media write that a shooting battle took place on the border with Ukraine in the Kursk regions on the night of June 9. Two soldiers were wounded, reports UNN.

Details

According to ASTRA, on the night of June 9, 50 meters from the border with Ukraine, near the Kursk village of guevo, a shooting battle occurred.

As a result, two Russian soldiers were injured: a 41-year-old serviceman received a gunshot wound to the chest, and another, a 27-year-old soldier, was shot in the leg. Both were hospitalized.

