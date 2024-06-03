In the Russian Federation, a man threw "Molotov cocktails" at the Church of Dmitry Donskoy

In Russia, an unknown person threw Molotov cocktails at the Dmitry Donskoy Church in Tyumen, reports UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

"The man approached the building on Republic street with a package, took out several Molotov cocktails and threw them near the entrance. His actions were observed by eyewitnesses. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of firefighters," Baza reports.

According to The Telegram channel, the man after the "attack" got on a bicycle and left.

