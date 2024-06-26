In Odessa region at night the enemy struck with ballistics, the administrative building was damaged

Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in the Odessa region at night with a ballistic missile, damaging an administrative building in the industrial sector, but no one was injured, the head of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

At night, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Odessa region. In the industrial sector, an administrative building was damaged. Fortunately, no people were injured - the keeper wrote in Telegram.

A large-scale fire in Odessa after the attack of the Russian Federation was extinguished: rescuers showed the elimination of consequences