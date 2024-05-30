In the occupied Luhansk, they demand russian passports from women in labor under the threat of refusal to extradite children

In Luhansk, they demand russian passports from women in labor before hospitalization and discharge of children, threatening to refuse to issue a child without documents. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, enemies who control the situation in the so-called "LPR" are using extreme measures, violating human rights. In particular, they resort to intimidating women in labor by extorting russian passports.What are the conditions for hospitalization and discharge of newborns

According to reports, before giving birth, women have the opportunity to be hospitalized even without a russian passport. However, when a child is discharged from the hospital, at least one of the parents must have russian documents. In case of their absence, local authorities threaten to refuse to extradite the child to his parents.

