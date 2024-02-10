ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

In the occupied Kherson region, Russians have created a new newspaper to intensify propaganda for the "presidential elections in russia"

In the occupied Kherson region, Russians have created a new newspaper to intensify propaganda for the "presidential elections in russia"

Russians have created a new propaganda newspaper called "Right of Choice" in the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine to promote the upcoming presidential "elections" and the occupation.

On the eve of the Russian presidential "elections," the occupiers have created a new propaganda newspaper in the occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the National Resistance Center , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians continue to imitate the establishment of life in the occupied regions and create propaganda broadcasters there.

The Russians have created a bunch of "local media" in the region that glorify the occupation and are actively distributed by the enemy. The newest such newspaper is the "Right to Choice", which Russians have begun to replicate in the TOT of Kherson region. The paper is distributed free of charge and edited by the local "election commission"

- summarized in the Resistance.

The CNS adds that all propagandists are responsible for the war and will therefore be punished for their actions and work for the occupiers, because Russia does not guarantee their safety, as they are only a resource for the Kremlin.

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance stated that the occupiers are trying to create pseudo-local state institutions in the TOT, such as administration, police, courts, and media. 

However, since most of the locals have left the region, the occupiers are forced to import their workers, who are already creating allegedly local structures.  In particular, this situation is observed in the media.

Occupants are preparing russian concerts in the occupied territories of Ukraine to strengthen propaganda - National Resistance Center09.02.24, 16:56 • 25553 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsElections 2014
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

