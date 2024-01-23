In the occupied Crimea, russian security forces searched the house of the deputy head of the Kurultai CEC

In the occupied Crimea, Russian security forces conducted illegal searches of the deputy head of the Central Election Commission of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people Nazim Memetov. This was reported by "Krym. Realii", reports UNN.

Details

Mametov said that the search began at 6:00 a.m. local time and lasted about four hours.

According to him, one of the security forces, who introduced himself as an officer of the Russian Criminal Investigation Department, said that the search was carried out in accordance with the decision of the Kyiv District Court of Simferopol in the case of illegal arms trafficking.

As a result of the search, Russian security forces seized a cell phone and a laptop. No charges or suspicions were brought against him.

Addendum

Mametov himself considers this to be a systematic pressure on all Crimean Tatars who somehow disagree with the events taking place in russian-occupied Crimea.

It is noted that so far, russian security forces have not officially commented on the situation.

Recall

The head of the board of the Crimean Human Rights Group, Olga Skrypnyk, said that Russia is holding hundreds of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied Crimea in the status of incommunicado, i.e., whom Russia does not confirm that it is holding.