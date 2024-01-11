In the morning, Russians massively shelled Avdiivka, damaging houses and a lyceum

In the morning, Russian troops massively shelled Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of enemy attacks, houses and an educational institution were damaged. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, sporadic shelling of Avdiivka took place in Pokrovsk district - massive artillery fire. In the Maryinka community, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka were under enemy fire. In Kurakhivka community, the industrial zone was hit. At night, Russians attacked Myrnohrad and damaged a lyceum.

In Kramatorsk district, Bila Hora, Predtechine, Oleksandr-Shultine, Markove and Diliyivka were shelled in the Konstantinovka community. In the Lyman community, a house in Yampol was damaged, and Torske and Zarichne came under fire.

Rocket attack on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 13

It is also reported that a person died and a house was damaged in Zalizne, Bakhmut district, as a result of hostile shelling. Another house was damaged in Shcherbynivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 6 private houses and two multi-storey buildings were damaged. In the Soledar community, Razdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled, and in the Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled. In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged.

Earlier, UNN reported that one person was killed in Donetsk region by shelling by Russian troops on January 10.