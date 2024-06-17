In the morning, Russians attacked a car with a drone in Kherson region, one person was killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a Russian kamikaze drone attack on a car in Osokorivka, Kherson region, a local resident born in 1974 was killed.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone this morning , killing a local resident, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"In the morning, the Russian military attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone. A local resident born in 1974 was killed in the attack," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region16.06.24, 08:20 • 108173 views