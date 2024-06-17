In the morning, Russians attacked a car with a drone in Kherson region, one person was killed

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone this morning , killing a local resident, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian military attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone. A local resident born in 1974 was killed in the attack," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

