In the morning, Russians attacked a car with a drone in Kherson region, one person was killed

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12459 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 127138 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143992 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202470 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241095 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148956 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370314 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149864 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 127084 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110963 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129608 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123988 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143967 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9270 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11038 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15280 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16632 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25263 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

In the morning, Russians attacked a car with a drone in Kherson region, one person was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26991 views

As a result of a Russian kamikaze drone attack on a car in Osokorivka, Kherson region, a local resident born in 1974 was killed.

In the morning, Russians attacked a car with a drone in Kherson region, one person was killed

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone this morning , killing a local resident, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the morning, the Russian military attacked a car in Osokorivka with a kamikaze drone. A local resident born in 1974 was killed in the attack," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region16.06.24, 08:20 • 108173 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson Oblast
