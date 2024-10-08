In the morning an unknown target could have flown across the border from the Polissya Nature Reserve in Belarus - “Belaruski Gayun”

In the morning, an unknown target could have flown across the border from the Polesie Reserve in Belarus, then headed southeast, flew over Chernobyl, headed for Yagotyn and then Cherkasy region, the Belarusian Gayun monitoring channel wrote on Tuesday, citing monitoring, UNN reported.

Details

"In the morning, an unknown target flew into Ukraine from Belarus. According to eRadarrua, the target of an unidentified type was moving from the direction of the Polesie Reserve in Belarus towards Pripyat around 08:54 and crossed the border at 09:00. According to preliminary data, it could have been a reconnaissance UAV. Then the target went to the southeast, flew over Chornobyl, Oster, Kalita, and then headed to the Yagotyn area and then to Cherkasy region," reads a message from Belaruski Gayun on Telegram.

