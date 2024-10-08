In the morning an unknown target could have flown across the border from the Polissya Nature Reserve in Belarus - “Belaruski Gayun”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 31440 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 98744 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161352 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134782 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141380 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111977 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170515 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139535 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139225 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84886 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107141 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179459 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170518 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197936 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186978 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139225 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139535 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137009 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153986 views
In the morning an unknown target could have flown across the border from the Polissya Nature Reserve in Belarus - “Belaruski Gayun”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11153 views

In the morning, an unknown object, probably a reconnaissance UAV, flew into Ukraine from Belarus. The target was flying from the Polissia Nature Reserve through Pripyat, Chernobyl, Oster, Kalita, and towards Yahotyn and Cherkasy region.

In the morning, an unknown target could have flown across the border from the Polesie Reserve in Belarus, then headed southeast, flew over Chernobyl, headed for Yagotyn and then Cherkasy region, the Belarusian Gayun monitoring channel wrote on Tuesday, citing monitoring, UNN reported.

Details

"In the morning, an unknown target flew into Ukraine from Belarus. According to eRadarrua, the target of an unidentified type was moving from the direction of the Polesie Reserve in Belarus towards Pripyat around 08:54 and crossed the border at 09:00. According to preliminary data, it could have been a reconnaissance UAV. Then the target went to the southeast, flew over Chornobyl, Oster, Kalita, and then headed to the Yagotyn area and then to Cherkasy region," reads a message from Belaruski Gayun on Telegram.

18 out of 19 enemy drones destroyed overnight, one returned to Russia, enemy attacked Odesa region with two Iskanders08.10.24, 08:58 • 44399 views

Julia Shramko

War
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

