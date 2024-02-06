In the Kursk region, a soldier shot a contract soldier with an assault rifle at the positions of the Russian Ministry of Defense - rosmedia

In Russia, a serviceman shot a fellow soldier with an assault rifle in the Kursk region, the Russian telegram channel ASTRA reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

According to ASTRA, on February 5, near the village of Zabolotivka, Kursk region, 34-year-old Sergeant Ivan Zakharov, a contract soldier of the military unit 953071, was shot dead with an assault rifle at the positions of the Russian Ministry of Defense while on duty. He died on the spot.

Zakharov's colleague, 41-year-old Sergeant Gennadiy Amosov, was detained on suspicion. According to the official version, he shot Zakharov on the grounds of "hostile relations".

