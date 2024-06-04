In Kherson region a woman was killed and two others were injured in the morning due to enemy shelling

In the Kherson region, Russian troops today killed an elderly woman in the village of Veletenskoye and shelled the village of Belozerka, wounding two women and damaging buildings and a car, said the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops killed an elderly woman in Veletenskoye. a local resident was killed as a result of enemy shelling in the courtyard of her own house.

Also this morning, the central part of the village of Belozerka was under attack by the occupation forces. three shops, a coffee shop and a private car were damaged by enemy fire. a 55-year-old woman who was in the room at the time of the shelling suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her stomach. She was admitted to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Another 81-year-old woman was hit on the street. She was diagnosed with concussion, temple wounds, explosive and traumatic brain injuries. The victim received medical assistance on the spot.

