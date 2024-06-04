ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Kherson region a woman was killed and two others were injured in the morning due to enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the Kherson region, Russian troops killed an elderly woman in the village of Veletenskoye and shelled the village of Belozerka, wounding two women and damaging buildings and a car.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops today killed an elderly woman in the village of Veletenskoye and shelled the village of Belozerka, wounding two women and damaging buildings and a car, said the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, Russian troops killed an elderly woman in Veletenskoye. a local resident was killed as a result of enemy shelling in the courtyard of her own house.

Also this morning, the central part of the village of Belozerka was under attack by the occupation forces. three shops, a coffee shop and a private car were damaged by enemy fire. a 55-year-old woman who was in the room at the time of the shelling suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her stomach. She was admitted to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Another 81-year-old woman was hit on the street. She was diagnosed with concussion, temple wounds, explosive and traumatic brain injuries. The victim received medical assistance on the spot.

