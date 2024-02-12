In the Carpathian Mountains, border guards took pictures of a lynx "patrolling" the Ukrainian border

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116902 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122017 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266988 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176753 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166818 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237230 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63224 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99044 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60421 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31653 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41766 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237230 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222584 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248044 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234241 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100152 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100606 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117131 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117791 views
In the Carpathian Mountains, border guards took pictures of a lynx "patrolling" the Ukrainian border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71304 views

Border guards in Ukraine have photographed a lynx patrolling the border in the Carpathians.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed the incredible fauna of the Carpathians. The official telegram channel of the department published photos of a lynx that was caught on border guards' surveillance cameras,  UNN reports.

A lynx fell into the photo trap of our border guards. Border guards emphasize that it is better not to endanger yourself and not to violate the border with such mountain dwellers.

- reads the post below the photo.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyMultimediaUNN Lite
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

