In the Carpathian Mountains, border guards took pictures of a lynx "patrolling" the Ukrainian border
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards in Ukraine have photographed a lynx patrolling the border in the Carpathians.
The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed the incredible fauna of the Carpathians. The official telegram channel of the department published photos of a lynx that was caught on border guards' surveillance cameras, UNN reports.
A lynx fell into the photo trap of our border guards. Border guards emphasize that it is better not to endanger yourself and not to violate the border with such mountain dwellers.