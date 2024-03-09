In Taganrog, Russia, drones allegedly hit an important aircraft factory

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14382 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 43694 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36817 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198069 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173316 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219395 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248853 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154666 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371525 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 7678 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 43607 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 197969 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 161838 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180639 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8396 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18600 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19315 views

09:23 AM • 29803 views

09:06 AM • 37748 views
In Taganrog, Russia, drones allegedly hit an important aircraft factory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46948 views

In Taganrog, Russia, there was a massive drone attack that allegedly targeted the Beriev Aviation Science and Technology Complex, which is an important aviation facility. russia claims that 47 drones were shot down overnight.

Last night, almost fifty drones were attacked in Russia. According to Russian Telegram channels, the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, located in the city of Taganrog, Rostov region, was also attacked, UNN reports .

According to Baza, the UAF drones may have attacked "the territory of an aviation enterprise that is part of the Beriev Scientific and Technical Complex." The governor of Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, on Telegram, called the attack a massive one and said that the attack had been repelled.

A massive drone attack took place in the Rostov region of Russia, injuring an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who was involved in the emergency response.

Russia reports that it shot down 47 drones overnight over various regions, including 41 in Rostov, some of which were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
