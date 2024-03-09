In Taganrog, Russia, drones allegedly hit an important aircraft factory

Last night, almost fifty drones were attacked in Russia. According to Russian Telegram channels, the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex, located in the city of Taganrog, Rostov region, was also attacked, UNN reports .

According to Baza, the UAF drones may have attacked "the territory of an aviation enterprise that is part of the Beriev Scientific and Technical Complex." The governor of Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, on Telegram, called the attack a massive one and said that the attack had been repelled.

Recall

A massive drone attack took place in the Rostov region of Russia, injuring an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations who was involved in the emergency response.

Russia reports that it shot down 47 drones overnight over various regions, including 41 in Rostov, some of which were damaged, but no casualties were reported.