In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Sumy the consequences of an enemy attack with "shaheds" were eliminated all night: the SES showed photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28074 views

Rescuers in Sumy worked all night on March 6, extinguishing fires and providing assistance to citizens after enemy drones struck residential areas of the city.

In Sumy the consequences of an enemy attack with "shaheds" were eliminated all night: the SES showed photos

Rescuers in Sumy worked all night, extinguishing fires and providing assistance to people after enemy drones struck residential areas of the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On March 6, at night, enemy drones attacked residential areas of the city of Sumy. Rescuers were eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack all night long," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

Rescuers reportedly immediately began to eliminate the consequences of the strikes at three different addresses simultaneously. They had to extinguish fires in three apartments on the third floor of a five-story residential building.

At another address, where residential buildings and cars sustained varying degrees of damage as a result of the strike, rescuers inspected the area and provided various types of assistance to people, the agency said.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service set up two "invincibility points" in tents to warm the population. They are also helping residents of residential buildings that were damaged by the airstrike to solve their everyday problems.

The work is ongoing, the SES noted.

Sumy was attacked by Shahed drones in different parts of the city at night

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
