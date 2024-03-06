In Sumy the consequences of an enemy attack with "shaheds" were eliminated all night: the SES showed photos

Rescuers in Sumy worked all night, extinguishing fires and providing assistance to people after enemy drones struck residential areas of the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"On March 6, at night, enemy drones attacked residential areas of the city of Sumy. Rescuers were eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack all night long," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

Rescuers reportedly immediately began to eliminate the consequences of the strikes at three different addresses simultaneously. They had to extinguish fires in three apartments on the third floor of a five-story residential building.

At another address, where residential buildings and cars sustained varying degrees of damage as a result of the strike, rescuers inspected the area and provided various types of assistance to people, the agency said.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service set up two "invincibility points" in tents to warm the population. They are also helping residents of residential buildings that were damaged by the airstrike to solve their everyday problems.

The work is ongoing, the SES noted.

