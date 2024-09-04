In Sumy, a man is sentenced to 2 years in prison for domestic violence

In the city of Sumy, a 40-year-old man was sentenced to 2 years in prison for committing domestic violence. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

The verdict was delivered in the courtroom, where the defendant was immediately taken into custody.

The prosecutor of the District Prosecutor's Office in Sumy upheld a public prosecution against a man who, despite no longer living with his former partner, continued to periodically come to her house in a state of intoxication. According to the prosecutor's office, the man systematically started quarrels, broke down doors, threatened physical violence and pushed the woman in the presence of her 12-year-old daughter.

Despite numerous administrative protocols for domestic violence, a restraining order and a sentence to 2 years of probationary supervision in April 2024, the man continued to commit violence.

The court, taking into account all the circumstances of the case and the defendant's disobedience, passed a sentence of 2 years in prison. The man was immediately taken into custody and placed in a detention center from the courtroom.