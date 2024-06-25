In Russia, they said that a balloon launched from Ukraine was allegedly shot down in the Rostov region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian air defense forces shot down a small balloon over the Rostov region, saying it was launched from the territory of Ukraine.
In Russia, they said that this afternoon, Russian air defense forces shot down a balloon over the territory of the Rostov region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statements of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation.
Details
Moscow adds that the bullet was allegedly launched in the direction of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine.
At about 14.45 Moscow time, the software on duty detected and destroyed a small balloon over the territory of the Rostov region, launched into the airspace of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine
Recall
Recently, it was reported that a balloon flew from the territory of the Russian Federation to Poland. The military assured that it did not pose a threat to civilians, but closely monitored it until it left the country's airspace.