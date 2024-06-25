In Russia, they said that a balloon launched from Ukraine was allegedly shot down in the Rostov region

In Russia, they said that this afternoon, Russian air defense forces shot down a balloon over the territory of the Rostov region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statements of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation.

Details

Moscow adds that the bullet was allegedly launched in the direction of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine.

At about 14.45 Moscow time, the software on duty detected and destroyed a small balloon over the territory of the Rostov region, launched into the airspace of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine - stated in the statement of the Russian Ministry.

Recall

Recently, it was reported that a balloon flew from the territory of the Russian Federation to Poland. The military assured that it did not pose a threat to civilians, but closely monitored it until it left the country's airspace.