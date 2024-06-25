In Russia, they said that a balloon launched from Ukraine was allegedly shot down in the Rostov region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102282 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119274 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233436 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143252 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369075 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90850 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85643 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102282 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99654 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119274 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 918 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4216 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11631 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13280 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17292 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Russia, they said that a balloon launched from Ukraine was allegedly shot down in the Rostov region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15279 views

Russian air defense forces shot down a small balloon over the Rostov region, saying it was launched from the territory of Ukraine.

In Russia, they said that a balloon launched from Ukraine was allegedly shot down in the Rostov region

In Russia, they said that this afternoon, Russian air defense forces shot down a balloon over the territory of the Rostov region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statements of the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation.

Details 

Moscow adds that the bullet was allegedly launched in the direction of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine. 

At about 14.45 Moscow time, the software on duty detected and destroyed a small balloon over the territory of the Rostov region, launched into the airspace of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine

- stated in the statement of the Russian Ministry.

Recall

Recently, it was reported that a balloon flew from the territory of the Russian Federation to Poland. The military assured that it did not pose a threat to civilians, but closely monitored it until it left the country's airspace. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31