In Russia, they announced an attack at night and in the morning on two regions

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of May 22 and this morning, the Belgorod and Kaluga regions were attacked. About it UNN reports with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry in Telegram.

Details

According to the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation, Russian air defense systems allegedly destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Belgorod region and one UAV - over the territory of the Kaluga region at night.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry says that today at about 06.40 am, six rockets were allegedly destroyed over the Belgorod region.

addition

On the morning of May 20, a UAV attacked an oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation . the drone attacked the territory of the ittek oil depot in the district village of Prokhorovka. The gasoline tank was damaged.