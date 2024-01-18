In Russia, prosecutors demand almost 5 years in prison for Igor "Strelkov" Girkin

In Russia, the prosecution demands to sentence former FSB officer and former DPR minister Igor "Strelkov" Girkin to 4 years and 11 months in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

According to media reports, Strelkov was detained in Russia in July 2023 - on the same day he was placed under arrest on charges of "public calls for extremist activities committed through the media or the Internet (part 2 of article 280 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the grounds for the case were two posts by Strelkov on the telegram channel. Strelkov's lawyer, Aleksandr Molokhov, said that the expert panel recognized only one post as extremist, and that was the final charge.

The maximum possible sentence of 4 years and 11 months was requested by the Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation for Igor "Strelkov" Girkin.

The bailiffs blocked the corridor to prevent Strelkov's supporters from crowding the hall.

Earlier, Girkin asked to be placed under house arrest, saying that he would not hide abroad because he faces a life sentence in the MH17 case. He did not plead guilty to the article "Public calls for extremist activities" at the time.

We will add that Strelkov's sentence will be announced on January 25 at 14:00.